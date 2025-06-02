One Company.

40+ Brands.

Trusted Communities.

Arrowfly, the new name for WTWH Media is the B2B intelligence destination for professionals in the engineering, healthcare, food, retail, and hospitality sectors. Across all our brands, live events, publications, podcasts, videos, and digital experiences, we deliver the reporting, insights, and connections that help decision-makers stay informed and move their industries forward.

By bringing together engaged professional communities and industry expertise, Arrowfly gives businesses direct access to the audiences, conversations, and relationships that drive their growth.

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Meet Clara

Clara is Arrowfly’s proprietary performance engine, giving our partners real-time visibility into audience engagement, lead quality, and campaign performance. With on-demand reporting and actionable insights, Clara helps partners understand what’s working, optimize campaigns as they run, and measure ROI with confidence.
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Explore our industry networks

Each Arrowfly network combines trusted journalism, industry-defining events, and engaged communities, to help professionals sharpen their thinking, build relationships, and grow their businesses.

Engineering

Where engineers and technical leaders turn for insights on automation, robotics, electronic design, and renewable energy. Through brands like Design World, EEWorld, Control Engineering, The Robot Report, Solar Power World, and Engineering.com, we help the people building tomorrow’s technology make smarter decisions today.

Explore Engineering Networks

Healthcare & Life Sciences

Covering the full continuum of care, from hospital strategy and clinical excellence to medtech innovation and senior housing. Through HealthLeaders, MassDevice, Pharmaceutical Processing World, the Aging Media Network, and Hospice News, we connect the executives, clinicians, and innovators transforming care delivery.
Explore Healthcare Networks

Food, Retail & Hospitality

The destination for restaurant operators, c-store buyers, club and resort leaders, and hospitality professionals driving customer, member, and guest experiences and business performance. Through QSR, FSR, Women in Restaurant Leadership, PMQ, CStore Decisions, Club + Resort Business, and Club + Resort Chef, we deliver the insights and connections that keep operators and industry leaders ahead in fast-moving markets.

Explore Food, Retail & Hospitality Networks
Consulting-Specifying Engineer
Control Engineering
Plant Engineering
Packaging OEM
Bearing Tips
Coupling Tips
Design World
Eng-Tips
Engineering White Papers
Engineering.com
Engineers Rule
Fluid Power World
Hose Assembly Tips
LeadLift
Linear Motion Tips
Mobile Hydraulic Tips
Motion Control Tips
Pneumatic Tips
Sealing and Contamination Tips
5G Technology World
Analog IC Tips
Battery Power Tips
Connector Tips
DesignFast
EDAboard
EE World
Electro-Tech-Online
Engineers Garage
EV Engineering + Infrastructure
Microcontroller Tips
Power Electronic Tips
Sensor Tips
Test and Measurement Tips
Wire and Cable Tips
Drug Discovery Trends
R&D World
Solar Power World
Windpower Engineering
Automated Warehouse
The Robot Report
ASCN
HSPN
HME
HHCN
BHB
SNN
SHN
MM
Drug Delivery Business News
MassDevice
Medical Design & Outsourcing
Medical Tubing + Extrusion
Pharmaceutical Processing World
Healthleaders
Club+Resort Business
Club+Resort Chef
Pizza Hall of Fame
FSR
PMQ
QSR
US Pizza Team
CStore Decisions

Where Industries Gather

Arrowfly produces 40+ annual events where niche professionals connect, learn, and discover the solutions shaping their industries. From intimate executive exchanges to large-scale conferences, our events deliver the relationships and insights that drive business forward.

Engineering

Where innovation meets application. Our events like Robotics Summit & Expo, RoboBusiness, and DeviceTalks convene the engineers and technology leaders building the future of automation, MedTech, and advanced manufacturing.
Explore Engineering Events

Healthcare & Life Sciences

Executive summits and investment forums across the care continuum. Through HealthLeaders Exchanges, HHCN FUTURE, SHN TRENDS, and BHB INVEST, we bring together the leaders transforming health care delivery, senior housing, and behavioral health.
Explore Healthcare Events

Food, Retail & Hospitality

Where operators and innovators shape the future of customer experience. Events like QSR Evolution Conference, Women in Restaurant Leadership, and Chef to Chef connect restaurant leaders, retail executives, and hospitality professionals driving profitability and growth.

Explore Food, Retail & Hospitality Events
DeviceTalks Boston
DeviceTalks Minnesota
DeviceTalks West
R&D 100 Gala
RoboBusiness
Robotics Summit
Top Solar Contractor's Gala
Value
AIS West
I&O
AIS East
Cap & Strat
Addiction Treatment
Invest
Innovate
Continuum
Dished
Elevate
Future
Clinical
Sales & Marketing
Rethink
HME Future
Build
Exchange
Chef to Chef
Chain of the Year
CStore Connections (NAG)
CStore Momentum
CRB Engagement Summit
Franchisee of the Year
NextGen Restaurant Summit
Pizza Power Forum
PlateCraft
QSR Evolution
Women in Restaurant Leadership

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Arrowfly puts your brand in front of the niche professionals who matter most to your business. From live and virtual events to custom content studios, ABM programs, and lead generation campaigns, we deliver precision audiences actively seeking the insights and solutions you provide. Powered by Clara, our proprietary performance platform, you’ll see exactly what’s working in real time.

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