One Company.
40+ Brands.
Trusted Communities.
Arrowfly, the new name for WTWH Media is the B2B intelligence destination for professionals in the engineering, healthcare, food, retail, and hospitality sectors. Across all our brands, live events, publications, podcasts, videos, and digital experiences, we deliver the reporting, insights, and connections that help decision-makers stay informed and move their industries forward.
By bringing together engaged professional communities and industry expertise, Arrowfly gives businesses direct access to the audiences, conversations, and relationships that drive their growth.
Meet Clara
Explore our industry networks
Each Arrowfly network combines trusted journalism, industry-defining events, and engaged communities, to help professionals sharpen their thinking, build relationships, and grow their businesses.
Engineering
Where engineers and technical leaders turn for insights on automation, robotics, electronic design, and renewable energy. Through brands like Design World, EEWorld, Control Engineering, The Robot Report, Solar Power World, and Engineering.com, we help the people building tomorrow’s technology make smarter decisions today.
Healthcare & Life Sciences
Food, Retail & Hospitality
The destination for restaurant operators, c-store buyers, club and resort leaders, and hospitality professionals driving customer, member, and guest experiences and business performance. Through QSR, FSR, Women in Restaurant Leadership, PMQ, CStore Decisions, Club + Resort Business, and Club + Resort Chef, we deliver the insights and connections that keep operators and industry leaders ahead in fast-moving markets.
Where Industries Gather
Arrowfly produces 40+ annual events where niche professionals connect, learn, and discover the solutions shaping their industries. From intimate executive exchanges to large-scale conferences, our events deliver the relationships and insights that drive business forward.
Engineering
Healthcare & Life Sciences
Food, Retail & Hospitality
Where operators and innovators shape the future of customer experience. Events like QSR Evolution Conference, Women in Restaurant Leadership, and Chef to Chef connect restaurant leaders, retail executives, and hospitality professionals driving profitability and growth.
Advertise with us
Arrowfly puts your brand in front of the niche professionals who matter most to your business. From live and virtual events to custom content studios, ABM programs, and lead generation campaigns, we deliver precision audiences actively seeking the insights and solutions you provide. Powered by Clara, our proprietary performance platform, you’ll see exactly what’s working in real time.